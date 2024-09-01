Vanna White Worried She Wouldn't Have Chemistry with Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White had some fair fears going into her new partnership with Ryan Seacrest for "Wheel of Fortune" ... saying she worried the two wouldn't have any chemistry.

The longtime television host discussed working with Seacrest during an interview with CBS Sunday Mornings ... explaining that even though she's known Ryan for decades, she didn't know if they'd be compatible onstage.

Vanna admits she didn't know what to expect when it came to Ryan because she'd been working alongside Pat Sajak for so long ... and, she wondered if they'd have the same natural rapport.

Despite her innitial fears, Vanna says Ryan's doing a great job in the role ... a huge relief to her, ya gotta imagine.

Of course, Ryan bid Sajak farewell before one of his last episodes in June ... writing a loving tribute to the longtime host of the show in applauding him for all his hard work and wishing him the best in retirement.

Meanwhile, Vanna had her own contract dispute last summer, putting her future with the show up in the air. Ultimately, the two sides came to a deal ... and, she's staying for at least one more season.