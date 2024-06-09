Ryan Seacrest Pays Tribute to 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest is now the host of "Wheel of Fortune," and he paid homage to his predecessor with a classy tribute.

Ryan posted a tribute to Pat Sajak, saying, "Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades."

Ryan posted the pic of him and Pat with Vanna in the middle.

As for Pat's 43-year run, Ryan said, "Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

It is pretty amazing ... Pat and Vanna have been in lockstep for more than 4 decades. There's been no jealousy -- at least no evidence has ever surfaced. Think about it ... there are stars who work together for only a few months and end up hating each other's guts, yet these 2 have been simpatico forever!

Pat thanked the audience Friday as he said farewell to the show he has helmed for most of his career.

Vanna also praised Pat on social, as she fought back tears.