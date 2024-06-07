Vanna White Gives Tearful Farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' Cohost Pat Sajak

Play video content

Vanna White is saying farewell to her "Wheel of Fortune" cohost Pat Sajak after more than 4 decades ... with an emotional tribute celebrating their strong friendship.

In a video posted Thursday to Instagram, Vanna got choked up talking about their long journey working together at the popular syndicated TV game show.

Vanna opened by saying she could not believe Friday would be their last telecast after 41 years and 8,000 episodes, which she says went like that as she snapped her fingers.

Then Vanna talked about how green she was when she began as the program's letter turner, while giving Pat props for making her feel "so comfortable and “so confident." She added, "You made me who I am. You really did."

Vanna also described their tight friendship, explaining that despite growing up on TV, they "shared so much more behind the scenes."

She went on, "And as much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite."



Vanna recalled how they watched their children mature together, while also traveling the world, enjoying hundreds of meals -- and laughing, crying and celebrating.

As tears filled her eyes, Vanna reminded Pat she enjoyed every minute with him, calling him a "brother" and "lifelong friend."

After tonight, Ryan Seacrest will take the reins from Pat on "Wheel of Fortune." He says he's very excited to be Vanna's new sidekick.