Pat Sajak's First Gig Post-'Wheel of Fortune' Revealed

Pat Sajak's last episode of "Wheel of Fortune" may air Friday, but he isn't slowing down in terms of entertaining ... 'cause the dude's already landed his next gig, and it's in the spotlight.

Pat is set to show off his acting chops in a crime play, titled "Prescription: Murder," which is being put on by a community theater in Hawaii. He's got a lead role in the production -- which is set to kick off next summer.

While you'd think someone of Pat's fame would be performing on Broadway, the game show legend actually has a long history with Hawaii Theatre. The show reunites Pat with his longtime friend Joe Moore, who you may know as a newscaster for KHON-TV.

Over the last 3 decades, the close friends have acted opposite each other in a number of productions for Hawaii Theatre -- including "The Odd Couple," "The Honeymooners," "The Boys in Autumn, "Wrestling Ernest Hemingway," "Dial M for Murder," and last year's "The Sunshine Boys." Now, they're running it back for 'Prescription: Murder.'

In "Prescription: Murder" ... the play that inspired "Columbo" -- Pat is set to play a brilliant psychiatrist with a murder plan ... apologies for the spoiler. Joe is set to play the lead detective, who engages in a cat-and-mouse game of sorts with the doctor.

While tickets are already on sale, the show isn't going on until July of 2025. So, Pat will have plenty of downtime once his "Wheel of Fortune" role formally wraps up.

Play video content 6/3/24 ABC

This update comes a few days after Pat announced he was at peace with his forthcoming exit. He chatted about his tenure on the show with his daughter, Maggie, who serves as the game show's social media correspondent ... joking he's waiting for grandkids.