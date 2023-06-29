Pat Sajak Watches Air Supply In Hawaii After 'Wheel of Fortune' Retirement News

Even the Nights Are Better, Now That I'm Retiring!!!

Pat Sajak is easing into retirement in Hawaii by rocking out -- but that's not really the takeaway from this musical outing of his. The real question is why is Air Supply -- which is an AWESOME band -- is playing in a joint in Hawaii and not Vegas?

This clip of the "Wheel of Fortune" host catching the 1980s soft rock group at a jazz club in Honolulu Wednesday is something to behold -- 'cause it's absolutely freaking hilarious.

Check out the footage, obtained by TMZ, which shows PJ sitting front row at the Blue Note alongside his family -- where none other than Graham Russell and co. were up on stage, jamming out to a relatively small crowd. Hey, a gig's a gig.

As you can see, the Supply boys were doing their thing -- but it seems like they may have lost Pat's interest at one point, 'cause the dude was totally zoning out and picking at his fingernail.

Now, as for Pat ... this little vacay comes on the heels of his recent bombshell ... namely, he's retiring from hosting 'Wheel' after this upcoming season and hanging it up after more than four decades on the TV game show.

BTW, Pat's sitting next to his daughter, Maggie, who's occasionally stepped in for Vanna White when she was on vacation. There were reports Maggie was angling for the big job that's now going to Ryan Seacrest. Speaking of Vanna, we've learned she's holding out for at least half the amount Pat makes, or else.

Anyhoo, while Pat may have nodded off during one section of their show ... the dude gave them their props a little bit later -- cheering with the rest of the crowd who gave them a round of applause.

In any case, the dude appears to be ready for life post-'Wheel.' He just might need to find some other entertainment on the island.