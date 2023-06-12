Pat Sajak Retiring From 'Wheel of Fortune'

... Next Season Will Be Last

Pat Sajak is taking a bow ... announcing he's retiring as host of "Wheel of Fortune" after the upcoming season.

The longtime game show host announced the big news Monday, saying he's decided he's going to hang it up after more than four decades on "Wheel of Fortune."

Pat, who turns 77 in October, says ... "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last." Pat will officially retire in 2024.

He adds ... "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Pat started hosting "Wheel of Fortune" way back in 1981 -- when Ronald Reagan was still president -- at the suggestion of Merv Griffin. No word from Pat's partner in crime, Vanna White, yet ... she's been working with Sajak on the show since 1982.

A couple years ago, Sajak passed Bob Barker to become the longest-running host of any game show ... and now he's going to set the mark at 41 years.