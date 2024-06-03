Pat Sajak Wants Next Job to Be Grandpa After 'Wheel of Fortune' Exit

Play video content GMA

Pat Sajak is already eyeing his next role ahead of his "Wheel of Fortune" exit ... telling his daughter, Maggie, he's ready to be a grandpa.

The longtime game show host sat down with his daughter days before his exit from the game show, explaining why he's ready to say goodbye to 'WoF.' As Pat put it ... he wanted to leave on the earlier side, instead of overstaying his welcome.

After more than 40 years and over 8,000 episodes, Pat says he's at peace with his decision ... and like we said, he gave a wink and a nod to his daughter about kids.

He added ... "Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became part of the popular culture. And, more importantly, we became part of people's lives. And, that's been awfully gratifying."

Pat noted he's looking forward to the future ... dropping a major hint to Maggie about how he'd like to spend his days. He continued ... "I'm perfectly happy if it just means that I'll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint hint hint. No pressure."

As you know ... Maggie is dating actor Ross McCall -- but there's been outward signs (yet) that they're planning to settle down and start a family. Also, he's 19 years her senior.

Anyway -- Maggie laughed off her dad's request, pivoting by thanking Pat for bringing so much joy to viewers these last 4 decades. The father-daughter duo wrapped up their farewell interview by sharing an emotional hug ... where Pat and Maggie fought back tears.