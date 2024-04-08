Ross McCall Dating Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie, Pictured Kissing

Love is in the air for Scottish actor Ross McCall, who appears to now be dating Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie.

The new couple was spotted in L.A. last week sharing a smooch on a hand-in-hand stroll with his dog ... but at the time, the identity of Ross' new flame remained a mystery.

Lo and behold, the woman is 29-year-old Maggie -- 19 years younger than her new 48-year-old boo.

Maggie's a budding country singer -- and she also works as the social correspondent for her dad's show, "Wheel of Fortune," so she's definitely no stranger to the entertainment world.

But, back to the pics, looks like Maggie's head over heels for Ross, and the feeling seems mutual!

They've also been leaving flirty comments under each other's IG photos for a few weeks now.

Ross just couldn't resist complimenting Maggie, calling her "Beauty" under one of her pics. And, Maggie's not holding back either -- she's shown Ross some love by leaving a white heart emoji on one of his posts.

You'll remember ... the "Band Of Brothers" actor was previously engaged to Jennifer Love Hewitt, and was all set to tie the knot with Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi before things took a turn in 2022.