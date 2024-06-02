Pat Sajak Reveals Video Behind-the-Scenes Secrets at 'Wheel of Fortune'

Pat Sajak is about to hang it up after what may be the longest tenure on any show in TV history -- 43 YEARS as host of "Wheel of Fortune," and he did something special for his fans.

The one-time local weatherman is showing folks what it looks like behind the scenes at "Wheel," and it's pretty awesome.

Pat revealed what's behind the puzzle board, where Vanna White has performed her duties for decades.

The person behind the cam -- his daughter Maggie, who also appears on the show.

Pat's last hurrah is this coming Friday, and fans are mourning the loss, although Disney was smart with his replacement -- Ryan Seacrest, who is arguably the best TV host since Dick Clark. Translation -- familiarity breeds viewers.