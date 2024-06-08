Pat Sajak Signs Off at 'Wheel Of Fortune' After Amazing 41-Season Run

It's official ... Pat Sajak has retired from "Wheel of Fortune" after more than four decades, because his last show aired Friday night.

Wow! What a run for the now-former host of the popular TV game show, which also featured his beautiful sidekick, Vanna White, who will stay on as chief letter turner. Going forward, Vanna will be joined by Pat's replacement Ryan Seacrest.

Friday night's show was indeed the last for Pat after 8,000 episodes over 41 seasons.

His final telecast took us for a little walk down memory lane ... highlighting images from Pat's 1981 debut on the program. Also, one of the puzzle answers seemingly gave a shout-out to Pat's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

What's more ... Pat replaced one of the rounds with his farewell speech, awarding each contestant $5,000 to make up for cash they lost during this cut-out portion of the contest.

Play video content

Addressing the audience, Pat made his opening remarks ... “Well, the time has come to say goodbye. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

Pat noted the show was always a safe place for family fun and was free of social or political issues. He pointed out it was "just a game” for kids to learn the alphabet and people to come together with friends and loved ones, as well as for foreigners to hone their English skills.

Play video content

Pat called it an honor "to play even a small part in all of that" and went on to thank the staff and his own family, paying tribute to his wife, Lesly Brown, and their children, Maggie and Patrick.

Then Pat turned his attention to his "professional other half" – Vanna White. Pat said that while he would miss doing the show with Vanna, he'll still be seeing a lot of her since they live only 5 miles apart.