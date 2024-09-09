Ryan Seacrest Says Hosting 'Wheel of Fortune' Is Dream Job

Play video content

Don't pinch Ryan Seacrest, because he's living the dream ... hosting "Wheel of Fortune."

Ryan is making his 'Wheel' debut right now on CBS and he opened his first show by explaining why he feels so lucky to be taking the reigns from Pat Sajak.

In a heartfelt speech, Ryan recalled watching 'Wheel' with his family as a kid growing up in Atlanta ... and he said he's been a fan ever since.

Ryan says hosting 'Wheel' is a dream job and he can't believe his luck ... thanking Vanna White and others for what he feels is a warm welcome.

Replacing Pat is no easy feat, and Ryan acknowledged he's got some very big shoes to fill.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported ... Ryan told us before the show, Pat was fully on board with Seacrest taking over, debunking reports he wasn't the icon's top choice.

Ryan also told us he had zero jitters ... and he seems to be off to a good start.