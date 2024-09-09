Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ryan Seacrest Says Hosting 'Wheel of Fortune' Is Dream Job

Ryan Seacrest Hosting 'Wheel' Is A Dream Job ... I Used To Watch Pat As a Kid

090924_wheel_fortune_kal
OPENING NIGHT

Don't pinch Ryan Seacrest, because he's living the dream ... hosting "Wheel of Fortune."

Ryan is making his 'Wheel' debut right now on CBS and he opened his first show by explaining why he feels so lucky to be taking the reigns from Pat Sajak.

vanna white ryan seacrest wheel of fortune backstage

In a heartfelt speech, Ryan recalled watching 'Wheel' with his family as a kid growing up in Atlanta ... and he said he's been a fan ever since.

Ryan says hosting 'Wheel' is a dream job and he can't believe his luck ... thanking Vanna White and others for what he feels is a warm welcome.

Replacing Pat is no easy feat, and Ryan acknowledged he's got some very big shoes to fill.

090924_ryan_seacrest_kal
LIVING UP TO A LEGEND
TMZ.com

As we reported ... Ryan told us before the show, Pat was fully on board with Seacrest taking over, debunking reports he wasn't the icon's top choice.

Ryan also told us he had zero jitters ... and he seems to be off to a good start.

Ryan Seacrest Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Seacrest Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

'Wheel' is really leaning into the debut ... the first category was "Show Biz" and the phrase was "Opening Night" ... and later in the show another answer was "There's A First Time For Everything."

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later