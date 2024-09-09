Ryan Seacrest Gearing Up For 'Wheel Of Fortune' Debut With Vanna White

Play video content TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest is living his best life ... soaking up the good vibes with his "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White as they gear up for the new season!

We caught the duo rolling into ABC Studios in NYC ... where Ryan declared he’s got zero jitters and is pumped for everyone to enjoy the classic CBS show they know and love.

For her part, Vanna raved about their on-screen chemistry ... a huge relief considering she’d previously worried about clicking on-stage with Seacrest after so many years with Pat Sajak.

Ryan later explained to TMZ outside the iHeartRadio studios that Pat himself was fully on board with Seacrest taking his spot on the show -- debunking reports he wasn't the icon's first choice.

Ryan shrugged off the speculation, giving a nod to the legend’s unmatched brilliance on the show and making it clear they were on great terms, with Pat sending him a "good luck" text the day before.