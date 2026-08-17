NBA Investigation Finds No Evidence Ballmer Funneled Cash To Kawhi, Report Says

Big development in the NBA’s long-running investigation into the Kawhi Leonard salary-cap scandal ... and it’s good news for billionaire Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, at least according to ESPN.

The league found no evidence that Ballmer funneled money through team sponsors to pay Kawhi off the books to dodge the salary cap, according to a report from the outlet.

But the NBA is pushing back, saying the story "contains numerous and significant inaccuracies."

The investigation was sparked by a 2025 Pablo Torre report where he alleged Ballmer invested $50 million in a company called Aspiration months before the now-out-of-business banking company signed the NBA superstar to a $28 million endorsement deal.

The implication ... Ballmer and the Clippers were circumventing NBA rules to pay Leonard.

After an almost year-long probe, headed by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, they found no evidence this occurred ... and the investigation went beyond just Aspiration, spanning several other companies that had sponsorship deals with the Clips.

Despite the reported findings, it doesn't mean anyone's in the clear just yet. The league is still looking at whether the Clippers crossed any lines by introducing its star player to sponsors.

On that front, the Clippers are also adamant they did nothing wrong ... and they said as much in a statement released Monday morning, chalking the practice up as routine business.

"The Clippers introduced players, including Kawhi Leonard, to companies with which we had business relationships. Making introductions between players and team partners is both an ordinary practice by NBA teams and a common request of players and representatives."

"From there, Kawhi and his representatives handled their own negotiations. The Clippers did not negotiate or dictate the terms of Kawhi's endorsement agreements or determine what he would be paid."

The Clippers also reiterated they've done nothing wrong.

"After nearly a year of scrutiny, the central fact remains true and unchanged: the Clippers did not funnel money to Kawhi, arrange for others to compensate him on our behalf, or otherwise provide him with undisclosed compensation outside of his NBA contract."