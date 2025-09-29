Kawhi Leonard Denies Wrongdoing In Aspiration Deal, 'I Don't Do Conspiracies'

Kawhi Leonard isn't worried about the NBA's investigation into an alleged no-show endorsement deal with Aspiration -- the Clippers superstar claims he did nothing wrong ... adding he's not one to entertain any "conspiracies, clickbait analysts or journalism" that alleges otherwise.

The Klaw met with reporters at media day on Monday ... and right off the bat, he was asked about Pablo Torre's coverage of a multi-million deal between the 34-year-old and a now-bankrupt team sponsor that led to salary cap circumvention speculation.

Leonard said it's "easy" for him to focus on the season ahead amid all the chatter ... and since he's confident the truth is on his side, he welcomes the league probe.

As for the specifics of the deal, Leonard said it wasn't "accurate" to say he didn't do anything for Aspiration ... and anyone looking for more information on the whole matter can hit up the folks behind the company directly.

Leonard pointed out he didn't get all the money owed to him ... but it doesn't surprise him since the whole operation went belly up and was ultimately exposed as fraudulent.