Kawhi Leonard Designs, Builds Basketball Court For Kids In Rwanda

Kawhi Leonard made a visit to Rwanda unforgettable for the youth in the area ... by surprising them with a brand new outdoor basketball court -- personally designed by the NBA star himself!!

The Los Angeles Clippers forward unveiled the amazing gift during the Giants of Africa Festival, an event he co-headlined with pop singer Ayra Starr, during his four-day trip in the country.

The court, located at St. Ignatius School, displays Leonard's designs, including vibrant art and some motivational messages like "Play Hard, Have Fun," "Be Great" and "You Are Stronger Than You Think" written across the surface.

Leonard -- who re-signed with the Clippers in 2021 -- also hosted a free basketball camp for the youngins to break in the new court ... training 50 girls and boys in shooting, defense, and ball handling.

To top it all off, all the participants received a shirt he designed specifically for them ... and his signature New Balance sneakers!!

Rwanda President Paul Kagame was there to watch the amazing moment between Leonard and the children before the two had a private meeting to discuss investing in Africa's youth.

Leonard, 34, has been involved in countless donations throughout his career, including a contribution to the Baby2Baby nonprofit alongside the Clippers in 2019. It helped deliver one million bookbags to students in Moreno Valley, Inglewood, and the Los Angeles Unified School Districts.

FYI -- the festival is put together by former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri ... who knows the Klaw very well -- they won an NBA championship together in 2019.