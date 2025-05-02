High-Speed L.A. Police Chase Ends in Gruesome Crash on Freeway, on Video

Play video content Fox

A high-speed chase through the Los Angeles area Friday afternoon came to an abrupt end when the suspect's vehicle clipped a huge dump truck and spun out spectacularly across multiple lanes ... and the result on live TV was grisly.

The pursuit of a theft suspect in a Honda SUV started in the Simi Valley area north of L.A., where the suspect was traveling a freeway at high rates of speed ... going over 100 MPH for long stretches, weaving in between other vehicles.

The erratic driver kept going at breakneck speeds through the San Fernando Valley ... where at one point the vehicle was clocked moving at 118 MPH.

And that's when the chase took a gruesome turn, on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena -- the SUV clipped a giant dump truck, destroying the driver's side of the car as it spun around in lanes.

Local news helicopters captured the SUV disintegrating as it finally wobbled to a stop.