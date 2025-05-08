Speeding Car Hits Pedestrian, Sends Man Flying Into the Air, on Video

Play video content Clipzilla/NX

A janitor in Russia was swept off his feet by a speeding car ... 'cause he got flipped while jaywalking across a wide avenue -- smashing in the windshield in a dramatic video.

The clip comes from Sayansk -- a small town in the Irkutsk Oblast region of Russia -- Tuesday, when a man briskly walked across the busy road, right in front of oncoming traffic.

Check out the clip ... the man is crossing the wide street on foot -- and, while the first car stops for him, the second driver doesn't appear to see him until it's too late.

The driver doesn't appear to slow down until the last second, slamming on the brakes -- but, the car simply has too much momentum and smashes right into the pedestrian, clipping him and sending him up into the air.

He hits the windshield, totally shattering the glass ... the cars in the vicinity all stop, and the video ends without a real resolution.

According to reports, the 37-year-old man who was run over was transported to the local hospital -- though his current condition wasn't immediately rleeased.