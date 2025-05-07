Reds' Tyler Callihan Has Surgery On Gruesome Arm Fracture, Out 2 Months

The Cincinnati Reds will be without rookie Tyler Callihan for a few months -- the left fielder underwent surgery to repair the gruesome arm fracture he suffered while trying to make a play earlier this week.

Callihan -- who signed a $1.5 million deal with Cincy -- had the procedure done on his forearm on Tuesday, just one day after he attempted to catch Matt Olson's fly ball during a tilt against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

#Reds Tyler Callihan nearly made an amazing play. Unfortunately, he left the game injured.



He appeared to break his arm on this play. pic.twitter.com/wfV1m2styF — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) May 6, 2025 @Mike_Kurland

The moment was captured on the broadcast ... showing Callihan, 24, crashing into the wall and falling to the ground, holding his fractured arm.

Callihan broke both bones in his forearm, and a plate was inserted during the surgery. Reds manager Terry Francona said Tyler won't participate in baseball activities for 6-8 weeks, which he called a relief.

"He’s young. He’ll be okay," Francona told The Athletic. "It’s gonna take a little while."

Callihan -- a third-round pick -- shared a thank you message on his Instagram Story ... and expressed gratitude for all the support.

"Means more than you know," Callihan said. "Be back soon 💪🏼."

This isn't Callihan's first serious injury. In 2021, he tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow on a diving play ... and in 2022, he tore a ligament in his thumb following a car accident.