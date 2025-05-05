Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Lands On Small Kids After Making Insane Catch

A couple young MLB fans got a REALLY close view of the action on Sunday -- as a family saw Nolan Arenado land right on top of them after making an insane catch in foul territory!!

The moment went down in the second game of the Cardinals' doubleheader against the New York Mets. During Juan Soto's at-bat in the eighth inning, he popped a ball up along the third base side of the diamond -- and Arenado made a dead sprint to attempt the highlight play.

He was able to make the catch ... but his momentum carried him right into the netting meant to protect fans -- and he ended up sitting on unsuspecting spectators in the front row.

After getting to his feet, the 34-year-old was quick to make sure everyone was OK. Despite the kids' shock, it seems everyone was thankfully unscathed.

Arenado gave the family the ball, and a Mets fan in the back even had to cheer for the 10-time Gold Glove winner.

St. Louis went on to secure a 5-4 victory ... sweeping the doubleheader from the Metropolitans to end the weekend series with an improved 16-19 record overall.

It wasn't the only impressive play of the day involving the Mets' $765 million man, as he had a three-run homer taken away by Victor Scott II in the fourth inning, which would have given New York a 7-4 lead.

VICTOR SCOTT II!!!



He shows off the hops to rob Juan Soto of a homer! pic.twitter.com/BDHiUPu6Am — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2025 @MLB