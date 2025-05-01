MLB Fan Injured In PNC Park Wall Fall Identified As Ex-College Football Player

The fan who tragically fell from an outfield wall at PNC Park on Wednesday has been identified as Kavan Markwood -- a 20-year-old former college football player.

A spokesperson for the South Allegheny School District -- where Markwood played his high school football -- confirmed to TribLive on Thursday it's Markwood who's currently fighting for his life at a Pittsburgh-area hospital after he tumbled to the warning track during the Pirates vs. Cubs game.

"Everyone at South Allegheny would say he is a hard-working, highly resilient young man," the district rep, Laura Thomson, said. "He’s a fighter. He's going to need that resiliency now."

She added, "He's touched a lot of lives at South Allegheny. We're a small community. He's a household name here. Everyone knows him."

The Pirates took a moment before the national anthem to acknowledge what happened last evening, provide a statement from owner Bob Nutting and thank the first responders who helped assist the injured fan. pic.twitter.com/u2bP0dzQgm — Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) May 1, 2025 @_NoahHiles

"He has the prayers and the support of the South Allegheny community."

Markwood was injured in the seventh inning of the MLB tilt -- when he was seemingly trying to celebrate a big play on the field. Trainers from both the Cubs and the Pirates raced to tend him -- and after a few-minute delay, they were able to strap him to a stretcher and take him to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said Thursday morning his initial condition was "critical" ... though no updates have since been given.

According to Markwood's Wheeling University athletics page, he played linebacker for the Cardinals in 2023. Before that, he spent time at Walsh University.

His ex-Wheeling coach, Zac Bruney, told TMZ Sports Thursday Markwood had left the program in 2024 for work -- but they were hopeful he'd return to the team in 2025.

"He was a very good young man," Bruney said.

Mike Brown -- the athletic director at the South Allegheny School District added ... "The South Allegheny School District is keeping former student and standout athlete Kavan Markwood in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

"Kavan, a 2022 South Allegheny graduate, made a lasting impact on the South Allegheny community, both as an athlete and as a young man of character."

He continued ... "Kavan is best known for his resilience, strength, and kindness. He is a friend to all—someone who lifts others up and faces challenges with courage and grace.'