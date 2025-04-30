MLB Fan Injured In Fall From PNC Park Outfield Wall, Pirates Ask For Prayers

An MLB fan sustained significant injuries in a fall from a PNC Park outfield wall on Wednesday night ... and the scene was so horrifying, Pirates manager Derek Shelton asked afterward for "everybody to keep him in their prayers."

The terrifying situation unfolded in the seventh inning of the Pirates vs. Cubs matchup ... when a man jumped up from his seat in right field -- and then suddenly tumbled all the way to the warning track that was roughly 20 feet below him.

He appeared to flip over multiple times in the air before he came crashing to the ground.

Trainers raced out to tend to him immediately, though he never appeared to move. He was ultimately strapped him to a stretcher ... and taken to a nearby hospital.

Neither Shelton nor his team had an update on his condition following the conclusion of the game ... but the Pittsburgh coach was clearly rattled by the incident.

"It's extremely unfortunate," he said when addressing the matter ... before adding, "I mean, that's an understatement."

Pittsburgh Pirates Manager Derek Shelton speaks on the latest on the fan who fell at PNC Park. pic.twitter.com/HJBtr8yj5U — Ready Breaking (@Ready_Breaking) May 1, 2025 @Ready_Breaking