Tommy Pham Suspended For Obscene Gesture Toward Fan

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham's obscene gesture made too much of a mess for MLB ... and the league is hoping a one-game suspension will help him clean it up!!

The incident happened Wednesday night during the Buccos' tilt against the Los Angeles Angels ... when Pham and a fan shared a heated moment -- and unfortunately for the 37-year-old, it was caught live on TV.

A fan reached over the fence and touched Tommy Pham while making a play on the ball



Safe to say he did not appreciate it pic.twitter.com/nKnZh7T3WX — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 24, 2025 @JomboyMedia

People speculated Pham might be hit with a fine ... but MLB elected a ban was necessary.

The suspension was supposed to be served Friday night when the Pirates take on the Los Angeles Dodgers ... but will be put on hold as Pham appeals the punishment.

Unclear when he will serve the suspension if it is upheld ... but we take it he'll think long and hard about his NSFW act nonetheless.

There hasn't been too much pleasure on the diamond for Pham this season -- he is only hitting .184 with no home runs.