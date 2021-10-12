MLB's Tommy Pham Reveals Gruesome Wound ... Suffered in 2020 Strip Club Stabbing

Tommy Pham is finally revealing what his back looked like the night he was stabbed at a strip club in San Diego ... and it's GRUESOME.

The Padres star remembered the one-year anniversary of his stabbing by posting a photo of his slash wound ... and you can see, the 33-year-old is clearly lucky to still be alive today.

The picture shows Pham was gashed by a blade from the back of his right hip all the way to the back of his left hip -- leaving a deep, bloody wound.

As we previously reported, Pham was stabbed after he got into an altercation with several people in the parking lot at Pacers Showgirls International on Oct. 11, 2020 ... and he says he needed 200 stitches to close the wound.

Pham -- who ended up suing the club over the incident, claiming its employees and security didn't do enough to help protect him -- ultimately made a full recovery and played well in 2021.

Tommy Pham hits a leadoff HR, the 4th leadoff dinger in MLB games tonight.



The record is 5. 👀 (via @SlangsOnSports) pic.twitter.com/3aWVaxsavp — MLB (@MLB) August 4, 2021 @MLB

The outfielder logged time in 155 games, hitting 15 home runs and stealing 14 bases ... and based on his social media post Monday, it's obvious he's proud of what he overcame.