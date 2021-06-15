Tommy Pham Says Fans Troll Him Over Stabbing Incident, 'I Need To Talk To MLB'

Tommy Pham says the trash talk directed his way this year has been ruthless -- with fans bringing up his terrifying offseason stabbing incident ... and now, he says he wants MLB to step in.

The Padres star spoke candidly this week about the verbal abuse that's been hurled at him at ballparks this season ... and he says it's been flat-out disgusting so far in 2021.

“The vulgarity this year, the gestures, I've never seen it at this level," the 33-year-old outfielder told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

"I want to know if this is just because fans have been gone for a year and now they’re back and acting a certain way. That (stuff) shouldn’t be tolerated.”

Pham explained it's "common" for him to hear jabs about the October 2020 night in which he nearly lost his life during a stabbing incident outside of a San Diego strip club.

Play video content 10/11/20 Jett Dennis

You'll recall, Pham was slashed so badly by a blade following an altercation with people outside of the venue, he said he needed 200 stitches to close the wound.

Pham explained to the Union-Tribune he's quite frankly tired of fans bringing that up and more ... saying he's ready to talk to MLB officials about getting involved to make it all stop.

"I need to talk to MLB," he said.