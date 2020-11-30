MLB's Tommy Pham Sues Strip Club ... You're The Reason I Was Stabbed!!!

Breaking News

Padres star Tommy Pham is suing the San Diego strip club where he was stabbed back in October ... claiming it's the employees' fault that he suffered "catastrophic injuries" at the venue.

As we previously reported, the 32-year-old outfielder was at Pacers Showgirls International at around 10:35 PM on Oct. 11 when he was involved in an altercation in the parking lot that left him with a massive stab wound.

Cops say when Pham tried to walk toward his vehicle -- several people that were involved in a fight near his car confronted him.

Police say Pham "physically moved" one of the men near his ride ... and that's when cops say he was pushed down and ultimately slashed.

Police say Pham's wound was MASSIVE -- approximately 12 inches long and 5 inches wide -- and in video of the scene just after the attack, you can see Pham's shirt was soaked in blood.

Now, in new court docs, filed in San Diego last week, Pham is claiming the entire incident could have all been prevented by the strip club.

In the suit, Pham claims the employees "escalated the risk by participating in the fight and antagonizing" the people involved in the parking lot altercation.

Pham says he was initially "trapped inside the business" due to the commotion ... and he claims that despite the growing size and magnitude of the fight, nobody from the venue called authorities.

In the docs, Pham says he attempted to wait inside for the altercation to die down ... but adds when he couldn't stay any longer, he tried to go outside to the valet to get his car.

That's when Pham says he was attacked and stabbed "without any provocation" ... resulting in "catastrophic injuries" that he claims will hurt his "earning capacity as an elite professional baseball player."

Pham now wants the nightclub, its employees and its security to pay up over the incident ... claiming negligence and negligent hiring and supervision. He's also suing the unknown people from the fight for battery.

In the suit, Pham is asking for damages.