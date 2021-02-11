MLB's Tommy Pham Reveals Foot-Long Scar Suffered In Strip Club Stabbing

Play video content Breaking News @stretch_affect/Instagram

Tommy Pham just revealed the gnarly scar he suffered in a 2020 strip club stabbing incident ... and it makes his recovery even more impressive.

Pham was badly slashed on his lower back during a dispute on Oct. 11 outside a strip club in San Diego ... and video of the aftermath of the attack showed the Padres outfielder was covered in blood.

Tommy was eventually taken to the hospital and required a procedure to close the wound. A few weeks later, the 32-year-old said the entire thing took 200 stitches to repair.

Now, in a workout video posted by the MLB player's trainers at Stretch Affect, you can see just how bad the damage truly was.

Pham's scar goes all the way from his right hip to his left hip, proving once again the 7-year MLB vet is lucky to have avoided any career- or even life-threatening injuries.

Pham had said after the attack he'd be ready for the 2021 season ... and, given how he looks in all of his training videos, it appears nothing has changed with that timeline.