Reds' Tommy Pham Blames Mike Trout For Fantasy Football Dispute W/ Joc Pederson

Tommy Pham says his fantasy football beef with Joc Pederson is really partially Mike Trout's fault ... explaining on Tuesday that the Angels MVP was actually the commissioner of the MLB stars' league!!

The Cincinnati Reds outfielder went in-depth Tuesday about the Joc drama with reporters before his team's game against the Red Sox ... revealing some key details about what led to him slapping Pederson in the head last week.

Pham explained the fantasy league was a $10,000 buy-in, where the last-place finisher had to pony up an additional 10 Gs. The 33-year-old also said MLB stars like Mike Moustakas, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer were members.

Pham confirmed he was pissed at Joc over a bunch of things -- including roster moves and "disrespectful" text message trash-talk -- and he added that he believed Trout could have stepped in and stopped it all at one point.

"Trout did a terrible job, man," Pham said. "Trout's the worst commissioner in fantasy sports. Because he allowed a lot of s*** to go on and he could've solved it all."

Pham, though, did appear to have at least some sympathy for Trout ... adding, "Nobody wanted to be commissioner."

"I didn't want to be the f***ing commissioner. I've got other shit to do. He didn't want to do it. We put it on him. It was kind of our fault too, because we made him commissioner."

Joc shares details of what happened in his fantasy football league that started his altercation with Tommy Pham today pic.twitter.com/d9NBTwPVoG — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 28, 2022 @NBCSGiants

Pham revealed he walked away from the league in the middle of the season -- but said he was in 2nd place at the time.