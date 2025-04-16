MLB Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt Hit In Head By Line Drive, Leaves Game

Scary scene during Wednesday's matinee matchup between the Twins and the Mets ... first base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt was drilled in the head by a line drive -- and was forced to leave the game.

It went down in the top of the seventh inning as Tyrone Taylor was up to bat. The New York centerfielder roped a 0-0 pitch foul -- right at Wendelstedt's head.

Scary moment from todays Mets VS Cardinals game as 1B umpire Hunter Wendelstedt takes a 90mph baseball off the head pic.twitter.com/my7wGmfxFt — Paul (@PaulyMets) April 16, 2025 @PaulyMets

The collision was so disturbing, the Mets' first base coach immediately waved for trainers to come over. Wendelstedt appeared to be in a significant amount of pain.

Thankfully, the ump was able to get to his feet, although he did have to leave with the help of members of the Twins' training staff. Second base umpire Adam Hamari assumed first-base duties for the rest of the game.

There is no word yet on what injuries he ultimately sustained, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game he heard Wendelstedt was "fine."

The Mets experienced a similar situation back in 2021 when they faced the St. Louis Cardinals. Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa hit first base umpire Junior Valentine in the side of the head with an errant throw.

An errant throw from Edmundo Sosa hit first base umpire Junior Valentine in the side of the head.



Thankfully, Valentine is okay and is staying in the game. pic.twitter.com/gJqkxsr97A — SNY (@SNYtv) September 14, 2021 @SNYtv

Luckily, Valentine was able to stay in the game, albeit after suffering a cut to the cheek.