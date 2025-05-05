Pirates Fan Takes First Steps Since Horrific Fall During Game

Pittsburgh Pirates fan Kavan Markwood is making strides in his recovery ... as he took his first steps since last week's terrifying incident at PNC Park, his loved ones announced on Monday.

The update was posted on the GoFundMe page created to raise money for his medical bills and the "financial hardships that this family is experiencing right now."

Jennifer Phillips -- the fundraiser's organizer -- shared the news of Kavan regaining the ability to walk ... saying, "Seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone's spirits."

This is another step in the right direction after the family said on Saturday Kavan was awake, alert and able to speak.

Phillips shared he is dealing with a broken neck, clavicle and back as a result of the fall he took on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded during the seventh inning of the Pirates vs. Cubs matchup ... when the 20-year-old tumbled over the right field wall onto the warning track.

Trainers raced out to tend to Markwood ... and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

It was later revealed he was an ex-college football player ... and a star during his days in the South Allegheny School District.

"Everyone at South Allegheny would say he is a hard-working, highly resilient young man," the district rep, Laura Thomson, said last week. "He's a fighter. He's going to need that resiliency now."

The Pirates took a moment before the national anthem to acknowledge what happened last evening, provide a statement from owner Bob Nutting and thank the first responders who helped assist the injured fan. pic.twitter.com/u2bP0dzQgm — Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) May 1, 2025 @_NoahHiles

The Pirates offered their thoughts and prayers to Markwood ... while also thanking the medical personnel who quickly rushed to help him.