Uber Driver Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Rapper in Viral Video, on Body Cam

Play video content

A wide-eyed Uber driver who cops say pointed a gun at a Miami rapper in a viral video has been arrested ... and, while she was screaming and waving what looked like a weapon around in that clip, she's much calmer in the police body cam footage.

Jennifer Benitez was arrested May 17 after cops stopped her in Port St. Lucie, Florida because she had active warrants out for her arrest. In the video, cops yell at her to get out of the vehicle.

She follows their instructions to the letter, lying on the ground with her hands behind her back as they slap the cuffs on her.

The officers search her person and ask her questions ... but, she keeps exercising her right to remain silent -- zipping her lips and letting the cops do their work.

Ultimately, the officers ask her if she needs anything from her car -- and she asks for her phone, purse and keys before they put her in the back of the police car. She was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Play video content Instagram/@krissycelessss

It's a much calmer version of Jennifer than the one we saw in the video Krissy Celess -- an up-and-coming Miami rapper known as Bomb Ass Krissy -- posted a few days before her arrest.

Remember ... Krissy shared the clip of her Uber driver demanding she get out of the car -- screaming at her while on the phone with cops. The driver claims Krissy was harassing her in the vid, and she ultimately pulled what appeared to be a gun out and pointed it at Krissy.

Celess hopped out of the car and the driver drove off ... but, not before Celess promised that she'd go viral for her actions.