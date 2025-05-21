YouTuber Kid Kypree Arrest Caught on Infrared Drone Camera, Video Shows

You Can Run, But You Can't Hide ...

Kid Kypree's dramatic arrest was caught on camera ... not traditional body cam footage, but from high in the sky -- because a drone captured the moment law enforcement caught him.

TMZ has obtained footage taken from an infrared camera of the incident ... where a heat signature -- which we're told is Kypree -- is slowly making its way through the woods.

Check out the clip ... Kid Kypree's creeping through the trees, looking for a way out -- but, seeing none, he returns to the property, where he's arrested by cops.

It looks like he's giving himself up -- not fighting back ... and, body cam footage from after he's placed in the police car confirms Kypree seems pretty calm.

He and the officer who arrested him chat amicably ... with the cop saying he's reserving judgment on Kypree, and he's not trying to be a jerk to him, which he seems to appreciate.

It's a pretty different version of Kypree than the one who was seen on video hitting his significant other multiple times in a harrowing video.

As we told you, Kid Kypree was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge after he was seen hitting his girlfriend multiple times during an incident in Battle Creek, Michigan.