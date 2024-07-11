YouTube Star SteveWillDoIt Arrested at Universal, Fake Mustache Mug Shot

Internet personality SteveWillDoIt went to a famous theme park in Florida and then ended up in jail, where cops snapped a funny mug shot.

The YouTube star -- government name Stephen Rocco Deleonardis -- was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on Wednesday afternoon for trespassing ... TMZ has learned.

Orlando Police tell us officers responded to Universal Studios in reference to a trespass call. Cops say theme park security told them Steve was previously removed from the theme park for trespassing back in August and warned not to come back.

The arresting officer says he verified Steve had previously been busted for trespassing at Universal Orlando and then arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of trespass on property after warning.

A rep for Steve tells TMZ … he was originally banned for filming content for his social media pages.

We're told Steve was bringing camera crews with him to film inside the park and Universal told him to stop and he later snuck in a camera 2 other times and got caught, leading to his ban. The issue, we're told, was Universal did not authorize Steve to film his videos inside the park.

Steve's family says he "was caught disguising himself at Universal" ... which explains his epic mustache from his mug shot.

Our law enforcement sources tell us Steve actually took two mug shots -- one with the fake 'stache and one without -- because cops didn't realize it was fake until after the first take and ordered him to snap a new mug before being released.

Steve's been posting on X since being released from jail, saying ... "I love jail For a short time. Was an epic time. One day is fun. Lots of good people good food."

Steve says of his mustache ... "Reason I got caught at universal was for being lazy. I went lazy and it f***** me. I could have done what I done in passed and get professional makeup done . This was a lesson to not be a lazy piece of s***."

Had a great time at universal today being a $HERO. I love you guys pic.twitter.com/jvbCUTVFeh — Steve Will Do It (@stevewilldoit) July 8, 2024 @stevewilldoit

The timing is interesting ... Steve posted a video from just outside Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this week ... when he dressed up in a Superman costume and gave away cash.

Play video content

In the video, Steve finds a family and gives them $10,000 on their way into the park ... all while calling himself "Mexican Superman."

No good deed goes unpunished?!?