Trav and Cor YouTuber Corey Struve Arrested for Public Intoxication, Attacking Cop

Corey Struve -- a YouTube mom/influencer who famously posts about her brood -- was in a not-so-family-friendly state this weekend -- according to cops, who claim she attacked one of their own ... but she says she's the one who got roughed up.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Department, the 37-year-old best known as half of the Trav and Cor YouTube channel, was arrested Sunday near Pebble Beach, CA on suspicion of a number of crimes ... including public intoxication, trespassing, resisting arrest and battery on an officer.

Law enforcement sources tell us Corey was drinking at a bar near the golf course to celebrate her birthday, which we're told led to her getting belligerent and security eventually asking her to go back to her room. She was staying at a hotel there.

Cops say they were called when she refused to go back to her room, and officers told her she'd be arrested if she didn't scram. We're told she still refused to leave, and ended up kicking one of the arresting officers.

Whatever went down, Struve's mug shot certainly looks like she wasn't happy about it.

Now, a source close to Corey tells us, she was "celebrating her bday with her parents (her kid were not there) and alcohol was consumed. Corey did not resist arrest and was slammed to the floor in handcuffs without her Miranda Rights being read to her. Although this behavior is out of character for her, Corey strongly denies misconduct against a police officer and has retained legal counsel."

What's more ... Struve claims to have suffered injuries to her shoulder, arm and face during the incident, a source tells us officers really roughed her up during the arrest.

Her attorney, Scott Erdbacher, tells us, "I am concerned about how much aggression was used against my client while she was handcuffed. My concern at this point is about Corey's well being and her injuries are currently being catalogued by a medical specialist including head to toe bruising, numbness and loss of mobility to her left arm."

The incident is a 180 from her peppy, cheerful appearances on social media -- where she's often cheesin' it up with her hubby, Travis Talbott and their 3 children. Their YouTube account boasts an impressive 6.2 million subscribers, and the fam is tight with Jake Paul.