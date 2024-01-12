YouTuber Arrested For Dumping Bucket Of Poo On Metro Passengers

Play video content

A prankster was arrested in Europe earlier this month for dumping buckets of dog feces onto unsuspecting metro passengers in Belgium -- all for some clicks on YouTube.

Authorities in Belgium have had enough of his crap ... arresting and charging the individual they named as Y.D. with assault and battery, damage to property using violence and property damage on January 3 -- a day after he reportedly confessed to police about this prank in Brussels.

It wasn't just dog feces ... cops say he hurled a mixture of diverse substances such as excrement, oil, beer, water, fallen leaves and paint at innocent bystanders.

Since his arrest, the man's been identified as YaNike on YouTube ... where the prosecutor's office says the incidents can be traced in 7 of his 16 vids.

In his most offending video from November 28, titled "Suprise du chef (6)" -- translated to "Chef's Surprise" -- he dumps a bucket full of the nasty fecal matter onto a horrified train passenger before fleeing.

The victim filed a complaint, according to local outlet Sudinfo ... and a complaint was also filed by the local transportation operator there, STIB, according to Politico.