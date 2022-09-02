Woman Claims Shorts She Ordered Online Came with Poop Stain on Them

Suzanne Baum claims a pair of shorts ordered online not only came apparently used, but with a giant skid mark on them as well ... and now she's demanding answers from the seller.

Baum, a news personality and lifestyle editor, says her 21-year-old ordered a pair of shorts from online fashion hub ASOS ... but when opening the plastic wrap around the clothing, there was a foul odor of crap.

Suzanne says to her horror, and in a pic she posted, there wan't just a smell of poop -- but an apparent stain as well -- she says the whole thing left her fam, "utterly gobsmacked/retching/in shock!"

What's more, Baum says she tried for days to get in touch with someone over at the company, but has only gotten automated messages.

She felt the best way to get the company's attention was through posting on Instagram ... and the pic is now going viral.