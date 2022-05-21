'Naked and Afraid XL' Contestant Poops Out Tomato Seeds to Grow Garden

Play video content Discovery

"Naked and Afraid XL" contestant Dan Link is getting creative in growing his own food in the Amazon ... using undigested tomato seeds from his poop to grow plants, and it's working!

Dan, a survivalist who's appeared in two previous seasons of "Naked and Afraid," planned out his poop seed garden way in advance ... eating a bunch of tomatoes before getting shipped off to a rainforest in Peru to film the new season.

The move is paying off ... Dan took a dump in the woods and mixed in some dirt, then added water ... and now there are plants sprouting from the ground.

Dan's garden is growing so well, he's been moving the seeds around ... and now there are three garden terraces, which are growing like crazy.

The unique tomato garden is featured in Sunday's episode of "Naked and Afraid XL" airing at 8 PM ET on Discovery.

Dan is among the contestants trying to hold out for 60 days in the rainforest ... and based on the video, he seems stoked to eat his poop seed tomatoes once they're ripe.