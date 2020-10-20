'Naked and Afraid' Star Brandon Pope Arrested for Voyeurism
10/20/2020 12:40 AM PT
"Naked and Afraid" star Brandon Pope won't be naked -- he has a new jumpsuit -- but he has reason to be afraid ... after cops nabbed him for allegedly spying on a bathing family member.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Pope was busted in Arkansas after he was accused of spying on a teenage family member who was taking a bath in his house.
We're told someone inside the house called cops, and Pope was ultimately arrested earlier this month on 1 felony count of voyeurism.
Our sources say Pope’s bail was set at $50,000, and he currently remains behind bars.
Pope appeared this season on Discovery's hit show. He was one of several survivalists in Bulgaria who accidentally started a fire that quickly spread across the mountainside where they were filming. The fire was so out of control, producers had to jump in to restore order.
Pope also appeared in Discovery's "Darkness" in 2017 ... a show about survivalists trapped inside caves and abandoned mines for a week.
