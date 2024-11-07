New Video Shows 'Bounty Tank' Frank Frazier Getting Shot Serving Warrant

The Ohio shooting that nearly took out Bounty Tank -- the famed bounty hunter -- is all on video recorded for his show, and TMZ got the first look at the incident he's lucky to have survived.

This never-before-seen raw footage shows the moment Frank Frazier -- better known as "Bounty Tank" -- is struck by gunfire. You see him rounding a corner outside a house in Akron last month as he tries to serve a warrant, commanding the suspect to put his hands up ... when suddenly 2 gunshots ring out.

The camera then shuts off and the footage cuts to a heavy police response from local law enforcement ... who have to carry Tank to safety.

Tank's manager, Tommie L. McCaster, tells TMZ ... Tank was shot twice in the left side of his chest, with the bullets ripping through the side of his Teflon vest and hitting his liver, pancreas and small intestines.

We're told Tank had 4 surgeries as a result of his gunshot wounds and he's now on the road to recovery ... in good enough spirits to joke he's the "new 50 Cent."

The shooting went down October 10 while Tank and other bail bondsmen surrounded their target.

Police say a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were located on the property where Tank was shot, and were both arrested on outstanding warrants.

Cameras were rolling for the show, "Bounty Tank," which is produced by Langley Productions, the same company behind "COPS" ... so, it's likely to end up in a future episode streaming on Pluto TV, Roku, Vizio, Tubi and YouTube.