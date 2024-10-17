Mike Perry Apologizes For Calling Cops Gay Slurs During DUI Arrest

Mike Perry is breaking his silence following his DUI arrest ... sharing his remorse for the inappropriate language he used toward law enforcement during the incident.

The 33-year-old posted an apology to his X page on Wednesday ... saying, "I understand that my words were hurtful and offensive, and I sincerely regret my actions."

"I recognize the important and often difficult work that law enforcement officers do to keep our community safe, and I truly respect the dedication and sacrifice that comes with the job. My behavior was inexcusable, and I take full responsibility for my actions."

TMZ Sports obtained the body cam footage of Perry's traffic stop ... in which he was initially pulled over for speeding.

During the stop, cops said he reeked of alcohol, had red eyes and struggled to keep his balance ... but he was adamant he did not drink prior to getting behind the wheel. After refusing a field sobriety test, cuffs were thrown on him.

As that unfolded, Perry yelled to his wife -- Latory -- who asked if they knew who he was. Perry replied, "They know exactly who I am. They're f***ing mad. F*** these f****ts, couple of f****ts."

He was booked and released from jail a few hours later after posting $1,500 bond. He's due back in court later this month.

Perry ended his statement by saying his actions do not reflect how he feels about all the work police officers and the department do ... and he will make sure he doesn't repeat his behavior.