Florida Woman Met With Instant Karma After Swinging At YouTuber, On Camera

A Florida woman got a taste of instant karma when she punched a YouTuber and ended up flat on the ground herself -- and the whole thing's on camera!

As you see ... it kicks off when content creator Wtfbroward starts filming an unidentified woman having a parking lot showdown with another woman over a disabled parking space outside a Publix supermarket in West Palm Beach.

When the woman sees Wtfbroward's filming them, her rage shifts toward him as she tries to snatch the camera away while shouting, "F***ing erase that or I'll punch the f*** out of you!"

The YouTuber tries to back away, but the furious woman follows through with her threat and throws a punch. He defends himself ... and when the camera shifts, there she is, lying stunned on her back on the asphalt.

Wtfbroward yells, "F***ing move, bitch! You can't hit me!" But, the woman is oblivious as she threatens to call the police on him ... not realizing she's been caught on camera taking a swing at him.

The YouTuber fires back, "Call 'em. You hit me. I got you on camera hitting me!"

You see her continuing to shout at the content creator as she gets up ... and it looks like the duo was at it for some time after.

The video wraps with the other woman -- the one the attacker was originally feuding with -- telling the YouTuber she saw everything and called the cops on the attacker.