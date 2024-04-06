Florida Woman Filmed Getting Arrested, Crazy Body Cam Footage

Play video content

Julia ReJean Moorhead learned the hard way it's never a good idea to mouth off to Florida cops, especially when you're being recorded by their body cameras.

Check out this crazy police footage released this week after staff at The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach called 911 to report that Moorhead was trespassing.

Officers responded to the October 2023 incident ... Moorhead was in the hotel lobby, claiming to be trying to get back upstairs to the room she shared with her boyfriend.

But the employees had already deemed her an unwanted guest who was ordered to leave. It didn't help Moorhead any that she was drunk and acting abusive.

Unfortunately, the cops got the brunt of Moorhead's vitriol as they tried to remove her from the property.

At one point, Moorhead laid down on the concrete while berating officers ... and eventually hit a woman who was walking behind her as cops tried to escort her off the property.

That's when PD grabbed Moorhead and placed her under arrest as she went absolutely berserk -- but not before she started crying on the floor, with officers ordering her to get up. Moorhead was then shipped off to central booking, where she posed for her mug shot.