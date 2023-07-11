Joseline Hernandez Shoves Cops, Hurls Slurs on Body Cam from Big Lex Brawl

Play video content

Joseline Hernandez still hadn't cooled down when cops arrived after her epic beatdown of Big Lex ... and body cameras captured her violent, profanity-laced rage from start to finish.

The "Love & Hip Hop" alum was met by several Sunrise PD officers last month in South Florida -- and this new footage, obtained by TMZ, shows her immediately launching, physically and verbally, at law enforcement.

Right off the bat, she shouts she doesn't want any white men touching her, and things quickly ramp up from there.

Joseline chucks her phone at a guy trying to calm her down -- who seems to be the same person heard calling Lex a "dumb ass bitch" during the initial confrontation. Cops step in, but she shoves one of them ... resulting in multiple officers taking her to the ground.

Throughout the struggle to take her into custody, you can hear Joseline shouting homophobic and racial slurs at the cops after getting cuffed. She even appears to resist while they walk her out, which is when officers pick up her legs to carry her out.

Joseline's intense arrest followed her violent altercation with Lex.

As we reported, the 2 women went at it after Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III's exhibition fight -- Joseline drew a massive crowd backstage as she put Lex in a headlock.

