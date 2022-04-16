Joseline Hernandez Sued, Allegedly Beat Up Dancers on Reality Show

Joseline Hernandez beat the crap out of a bunch of dancers behind the scenes of her reality TV show's reunion show ... at least that's what the dancers claim in a massive $25 million lawsuit.

Four women who say they were dancers on "Joseline's Cabaret" are accusing her of ambushing them on set, and violently opening a can of whoop-ass. In docs obtained by TMZ, the dancers claim they showed up in high heels for the reunion show taping, but JH was waiting for them with hard-bottom boots and launched an attack.

One woman claims Joseline violently kicked her in the ribs, while another claims Joseline dragged her by her hair and kicked her in the back ... while the third dancer alleges Joseline grabbed her by the neck and shoved her to the ground.

According to the suit, the fourth woman got off relatively easy -- she claims Joseline shoved her, but only threatened to do more harm. They also claim Joseline even boldly bragged about the beatdown on social media.

During the alleged incident, they say she repeatedly yelled, "Gucci gang" -- which they believe was a signal for the planned attack. They point out Joseline used the phrase again in a post with an image of the shoes she wore during the alleged attack.

