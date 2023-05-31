Joseline Hernandez Says She Beat Down Amber Rose On BET's 'College Hill'

Joseline Hernandez is claiming self-defense in her scuffle with Amber Rose on the upcoming celebrity edition of BET's "College Hill" ... but also insists she won the fight.

The veteran reality star was a recent guest on "Drink Champs" ... and lamented being kicked off the series for "dog walking" Amber, who Joseline claims started the fight.

Joseline describes her fight (in an ASU Literature class) with Amber Rose and why it happened

BET has yet to air the episode, but Joseline says she clocked Amber so hard into a piece of glass, her head left an imprint in it.

Joseline claims Amber was jeering her in the back of the classroom as she was delivering her speech in a college literature class. She says Amber should've shut up and taken some notes if she doesn't want to be known as a "slut" the rest of her life. 😬

According to Joseline, this beef isn't fully cooked either ... she plans on applying pressure to Amber every time she sees her in person going forward.