Big Lex Says Joseline Hernandez 'Beat Me Real Bad' in 911 Call After Brawl

Big Lex called 911 after getting beat up by Joseline Hernandez -- but she wasn't seeking medical attention ... she was seeking justice, demanding for cops to arrest the perpetrator.

TMZ has obtained the dispatch audio capturing BL's emergency call Sunday night -- this after she'd taken a brutal beating at the hands of Joseline backstage during Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight -- and it sounds like she had one thing in mind ... pressing charges.

Take a listen for yourself ... you hear Lex talking to the operator, who's asking her all the standard questions -- and she sounds relatively calm, cool and collected about it all.

She gives all the proper info, but when the dispatcher asks if she needs medical personnel for any injuries -- Lex actually says no. Instead, she says she just needs cops on hand ... 'cause she says she only wants to file a police report -- obviously in hopes of an arrest.

Lex says she's waiting at a nearby gas station and is standing by to give officers all the pertinent details. Clearly, she gave them what they needed to ultimately throw on handcuffs.

As we reported ... Joseline was hauled off to jail and booked on battery and trespassing charges. Her mug shot certainly makes it seem like she'd been through one wild night.

Of course, this whole incident was caught on camera ... and you can clearly see Joseline raining blows on Big Lex, while also having her in a headlock. The violent altercation ended up leaving Lex partially unclothed ... and it took a little while before they were separated.