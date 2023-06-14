Conor McGregor Says He 'Wasn't Impressed' W/ Mayweather Performance Vs. Gotti

Play video content TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor tuned in to Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight vs. John Gotti III, but the UFC superstar "wasn't that impressed" with the boxing legend, saying he "enjoyed the brawl afterward more" than the actual bout!

TMZ Sports caught up with 34-year-old McGregor Wednesday morning in NYC ... when we asked Conor for his thoughts on Mayweather vs. Gotti III.

"I wasn’t that impressed, to be honest with you, wasn't impressed," Conor said.

The former double champ added ... "I don’t know where [Floyd's] at. There’s no meaning behind it. He’s just here and there. There’s no meaning behind the bouts. There’s nothing to it. I enjoyed the brawl afterward more than I did the actual bout."

Of course, Floyd retired from fighting professionally in 2017, leaving with a perfect 50-0 record. Since, he's taken several exhibition bouts, fighting everyone from Logan Paul to the Gotti, grandson of one of the most infamous mobsters ever.

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Gotti fight lasted 6 rounds before referee Kenny Bayless disqualified John for repeatedly grabbing Floyd ... and that's when the real action started, with a melee ensuing in the ring and in several other places at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL.

Conor expressed support for John after the fight, tweeting ... "I back the Gotti's. The war is on."

Mayweather clearly intends to return to the ring, and Conor has an opponent in mind. Himself, in a rematch of their 2017 super fight.

"We'll have a go if he wants!"