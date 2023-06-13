John Gotti III Suspended Six Months ... Over Role In Floyd Mayweather Brawl

A rematch between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III in Florida won't be happening anytime soon ... TMZ Sports has confirmed the boxer has been suspended six months in the Sunshine State for his role in the brawl with TBE over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Florida State Athletic Commission said Tuesday the decision to hit Gotti III with the ban actually came down on Sunday night ... right after Gotti III kicked off a melee when he went after Mayweather following a disqualification during their exhibition match.

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III ends in massive brawl 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/dsfE5Mn4Oi — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 12, 2023 @DailyLoud

The scene at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise was wild ... Gotti III attempted to throw multiple punches at Mayweather -- which caused a flurry of people to jump into the ring.

Chaos then ensued -- as multiple men were seen pushing and shoving each other ... before it all mercifully was broken up.

According to a rep for the FSAC, Mayweather was NOT penalized for his role in it all.

Our sources say Mayweather and the grandson of iconic mob boss John Gotti ultimately ended up hashing things out once cooler heads prevailed ... and are engaging in talks about potentially running it back down the line.