Florida Couple Has Airport Meltdown Over Their Dogs After Flight Delay

A Florida couple had a complete meltdown at the airport ... accusing American Airlines of keeping their pet dogs away from them after their flight was delayed.

Dustin Miller and his husband Anthony Thorne were captured on viral TikTok footage making a massive scene at Charlotte Douglas Airport in North Carolina ... while also telling a woman in a wheelchair to "f*** off, bitch!"

As you can see, Miller, who appears drunk, yells to other travelers at the top of his lungs that the airline has f***ed them over ... as they all wait to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale.

Thorne tries to calm his husband down, but to no avail ... as Miller fires back: "You don't care about the girls?!" .... repeatedly slurring the name of their pet dogs, Shelby and Dolly -- adding he was merely trying to get back home ASAP to be with them.

Wait a minute….

They’re also from Florida, what are the odds lol pic.twitter.com/p2gbYEhYyY — @DCHomos (@DCHomos) December 27, 2023 @DCHomos

Miller's tirade escalates when the woman in the wheelchair with her own pet pooch beside her asks them to go away -- and he snaps viciously at her, too.

To add to the chaos, OnlyFans model Austin Summers, who used to live in the same apartment complex as the couple, recognized the couple from a video ... claiming on X they've made transphobic comments in the past.