Ex-NFLer Sergio Brown Freaked Out, Fought Cops During Extradition Flight

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown -- who's accused of murdering his mother -- fought Mexican cops in a wild meltdown on a plane over the weekend as they were trying to extradite him to the U.S. ... new video shows.

The footage was filmed by Michelle Williams, a California resident, who told CBS 8 the incident went down on an Aeromexico plane still on the tarmac in the Mexico City airport. Williams said the plane was slated to go to Tijuana.

In the clip, you can see Brown appeared to be extremely agitated as two law enforcement officers were trying to hold him down in his seat so they could start the process of getting him back to the States after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Illinois.

Brown complained repeatedly that he was being kidnapped -- and at one point, he got physical with one of the cops.

Brown can be seen in the video pushing the man ... before the officer's partner restrained the former Buffalo Bills defensive back from behind. Still, 35-year-old Brown screamed and wiggled.

"Let me go!" he yelled. "This is kidnapping! Cameras, please! Kidnapping!"

The struggle lasted several more seconds -- and after Brown appeared to lurch backward and hit his head on the top of the plane ... a woman who said she was a doctor stepped in to try to calm him down.

They shared an exchange of words ... before the video cuts out.

Despite the chaotic scene, Brown was ultimately moved to the U.S. ... and booked into a San Diego jail on Tuesday. On Wednesday, cops revealed he was taken in on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of his mom, Myrtle Brown, who was found deceased with apparent assault injuries last month.

Brown -- who played in the NFL from 2010 to 2016 -- had been in Mexico in the days following the 73-year-old's death ... partying and drinking with clubgoers in Tulum as if nothing was wrong.