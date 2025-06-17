LAPD Officer Praised by Man After Shooting Him, 'Good Shot,' on Body Cam

Play video content Los Angeles Police Department

A Los Angeles police officer opened fire on a man holding what appeared to be a rifle ... and in the bizarre aftermath, the cop got a marksmanship compliment from the dude who was writhing in agony.

Here's the deal ... Last month, LAPD responded to a domestic disturbance call of a possible suicidal man -- and one of the officers unloaded on the suspect when he came at them while holding a gun.

On Tuesday, the department released pics and body cam footage that shows the intense shooting when the suspect got hit in the leg -- and randomly told the cop afterward ... "That was a good shot." Then he repeated his praise for emphasis.

If any of the officers thought it was funny, they didn't let it show ... they kept ordering the man to crawl to them -- which he did as he groaned in pain.

Officers discovered afterward the gun the suspect held -- which looked real AF -- was a BB gun.

The suspect was hospitalized for a short time for his gunshot wound ... then jailed on multiple charges related to the incident.